OpenAI has officially expanded the availability of its artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Operator, to several new countries. Previously accessible only to ChatGPT Pro users in the United States, the innovative AI tool is now being introduced in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other regions where ChatGPT is widely available. However, European users will need to wait longer before gaining access.

Announced via OpenAI’s official X account, the rollout marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to enhance AI-powered automation for users worldwide. OpenAI noted that while Operator is not yet available in European nations, including Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland, the firm is actively working towards its release in these regions.

“Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available. Still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland—we’ll keep you updated!” said OpenAI in its post on X.

Operator is powered by OpenAI’s Computer-Using Agent (CUA), a specialised AI model designed to handle complex online tasks autonomously. This model integrates advanced reasoning from an undisclosed OpenAI framework—possibly the o3 model—and leverages computer vision capabilities from GPT-4o. The AI agent has been further refined through reinforcement learning to improve its efficiency and adaptability.

One of Operator’s key features is its ability to interact seamlessly with graphical user interfaces (GUIs), including buttons, menus, and text fields. It operates within a dedicated browser, allowing it to execute tasks independently while the user focuses on other activities. Additionally, it accepts both text and image inputs, enabling more versatile task management.