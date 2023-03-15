OpenAI rolls out new GPT-4 version of chatbot ChatGPT4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Artificial intelligence company says newest technology is more powerful and less prone to problems
The company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT launched a new version of its artificial intelligence technology on Tuesday, saying it was more powerful and predictable than previous versions and capable of analyzing images and handling much larger blocks of text.
