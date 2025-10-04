OpenAI routes sensitive conversations to GPT-5 Instant to offer more thoughtful responses: What you need to know

OpenAI has announced an update to its GPT-5 Instant model, aimed at offering more effective assistance to people during sensitive or distressing conversations.

OpenAI enhances GPT-5 Instant for sensitive conversations In a post on X on Saturday, the company said that sections of dialogue considered delicate will now be directed to GPT-5 Instant. This change is designed to ensure quicker, more thoughtful responses for users who may require additional support.

The company also confirmed that ChatGPT will continue to make clear which model is active whenever a user asks. The rollout of these improvements has already begun for ChatGPT users.

“We’re updating GPT-5 Instant to better recognise and support people in moments of distress. Sensitive parts of conversations will now route to GPT-5 Instant to quickly provide even more helpful responses. ChatGPT will continue to tell users what model is active when asked,” tweeted OpenAI.

OpenAI chief Sam Altman outlines first major updates for Sora Meanwhile, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman announced the first-ever changes for Sora, the company’s experimental video-generation tool, on Saturday after receiving extensive feedback from users, creators, and rights holders.

In a recent blog post, Altman revealed that Sora will soon offer expanded tools for rights holders, giving them greater authority over how their characters are used on the platform. The upcoming system will build upon the current opt-in approach for likeness usage but add new layers of control, including options to restrict or entirely block certain applications.

Altman explained that while many creators view Sora as a promising medium for “interactive fan fiction” and a way to strengthen audience engagement, there is also a clear demand for stronger safeguards. “People will approach this in very different ways,” he noted, emphasising that OpenAI intends to establish a consistent framework that leaves the final decision with rights holders.