OpenAI says Chinese agents used ChatGPT to plan mass surveillance tools targeting social media

OpenAI has announced that it banned several ChatGPT accounts that were attempting to use the AI chatbot to develop tools for large-scale monitoring of data collected on social media platforms. The AI startup said that it has banned a user who was asking ChatGPT to help design promotional materials and project plans for an AI-powered social media listening tool for use by a government client. The tool is described as a social media "probe," which could scan social media sites like X, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube for specific extremist speech, and ethnic, religious, and political content.

​The company also says it banned another account, suspected of being connected to a government entity, who was using ChatGPT to help write a proposal for a "High-Risk Uyghur-Related Inflow Warning Model." The proposal would analyze transport bookings and compare them with the police records in order to provide early warning of travel movements by the Uyghur community.

​"The PRC is making real progress in advancing its autocratic version of AI," OpenAI said in the report.

​"Some elements of this usage appeared aimed at supporting large-scale monitoring of online or offline traffic, underscoring the importance of our ongoing attention to potential authoritarian abuses in this space," the company added.

​Notably, OpenAI's models are not officially available in China, and the company says that these users may have used a VPN to access its website.

​OpenAI says it also banned Russian hackers who were using its AI model to develop and refine malware, including a remote access trojan and credential stealers.

​The company said in the report that it has noticed that persistent threat actors seemed to have changed their behavior in order to remove some of the better-known signs of AI usage from their content, like removing em-dashes.

​The San Francisco-based startup noted that ChatGPT is being used to help people correctly identify scams significantly more often than it is being used by threat actors to generate scams.

​"Our current estimate is that ChatGPT is being used to identify scams up to three times more often than it is being used for scams," the company noted.

​Since the beginning of its public threat reporting in February 2024, OpenAI says it has disrupted and reported over 40 networks that violated its usage policies.

​The company also noted that threat actors are primarily "building AI into existing workflows," rather than creating new workflows entirely around AI.