Subscribe

OpenAI scrubs mention of Jony Ive partnership after judges ruling over trademark dispute

OpenAI scrubs mention of Jony Ive partnership after judge's ruling over trademark dispute

AP
Published24 Jun 2025, 12:24 AM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI scrubs mention of Jony Ive partnership after judges ruling over trademark dispute
OpenAI scrubs mention of Jony Ive partnership after judges ruling over trademark dispute

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A budding partnership between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive to develop a new artificial intelligence hardware product has hit a legal snag after a federal judge ruled they must temporarily stop marketing the new venture.

Advertisement

OpenAI last month announced it was buying io Products, a product and engineering company co-founded by Ive, in a deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion.

You may be interested in

12% OFF

Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI

  • Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI

₹2240

₹2536

Get This

Azure OpenAI Service for Cloud Native Applications: Designing, Planning, and Implementing Generative AI Solutions

  • Azure OpenAI Service for Cloud Native Applications: Designing
  • Planning
  • and Implementing Generative AI Solutions

₹586

Get This

18% OFF

The Optimist: Sam Altman, OpenAI, and the Race to Invent the Future

  • The Optimist: Sam Altman
  • OpenAI
  • and the Race to Invent the Future

₹2360

₹2895

Get This

OpenAI API Cookbook: Build intelligent applications including chatbots, virtual assistants, and content generators

  • OpenAI API Cookbook: Build intelligent applications including chatbots
  • virtual assistants
  • and content generators

₹750.74

Get This

15% OFF

Building AI Applications with OpenAI APIs - Second Edition: Leverage ChatGPT, Whisper, and DALL-E APIs to build 10 innovative AI projects

  • Building AI Applications with OpenAI APIs - Second Edition: Leverage ChatGPT
  • Whisper
  • and DALL-E APIs to build 10 innovative AI projects

₹2549

₹2999

Get This

LangChain Crash Course: Build OpenAI LLM powered Apps: Fast track to building OpenAI LLM powered Apps using Python

  • LangChain Crash Course: Build OpenAI LLM powered Apps: Fast track to building OpenAI LLM powered Apps using Python

₹449

Get This

15% OFF

Modern Generative AI with ChatGPT and OpenAI Models

  • Modern Generative AI with ChatGPT and OpenAI Models

₹3144

₹3699

Get This

LangChain Programming for Beginners: A Step-By-Step Guide to AI Application Development With LangChain, Python, OpenAI/ChatGPT, Google/Gemini and Other LLMs (Code With Nathan)

  • LangChain Programming for Beginners: A Step-By-Step Guide to AI Application Development With LangChain
  • Python
  • OpenAI/ChatGPT
  • Google/Gemini and Other LLMs (Code With Nathan)

₹449

Get This

Chat.openai.com via Amazon Silk

  • Chat.openai.com via Amazon Silk

Get This

Azure OpenAI Essentials: A practical guide to unlocking generative AI-powered innovation with Azure OpenAI

  • Azure OpenAI Essentials: A practical guide to unlocking generative AI-powered innovation with Azure OpenAI

₹938.69

Get This

But it quickly faced a trademark complaint from a startup with a similarly sounding name, IYO, which is also developing AI hardware that it had pitched to Altman's personal investment firm and Ive's design firm in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson ruled late Friday that IYO has a strong enough trademark infringement case to proceed to a hearing in October. Until then, she ordered Altman, Ive and OpenAI to refrain from “using the IYO mark, and any mark confusingly similar thereto, including the IO mark in connection with the marketing or sale of related products.”

Advertisement

OpenAI responded by scrubbing its website of mentions of the new venture, including a web page of the May 21 announcement.

In its place, the company had a message Monday that said the page “is temporarily down due to a court order” and added: "We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.”

IYO CEO Jason Rugolo applauded the ruling Monday in a written statement that said the startup will aggressively protect its brand and tech investments.

"IYO will not roll over and let Sam and Jony trample on our rights, no matter how rich and famous they are,” Rugolo said.

——

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement that allows OpenAI access to part of AP’s text archives.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI scrubs mention of Jony Ive partnership after judges ruling over trademark dispute
Read Next Story