OpenAI supercharges ChatGPT: New Canvas and Projects features unveiled: All details

OpenAI has introduced a range of enhancements to its ChatGPT platform, adding new functionality to both its Canvas and Projects tools. The latest update enables users to download content directly from Canvas in various file formats, while Project capabilities have been expanded to include advanced research tools, voice interactions, and improved flexibility on mobile.

Announced via OpenAI’s official X account, the update brings long-requested features to Canvas — a live editing and formatting space within ChatGPT, initially launched in preview form in October 2024 and later rolled out to all users by December. With this update, users can now export their work in several formats, including PDF, Microsoft Word (.docx), and Markdown (.md). For developers using Canvas to write code, direct export in language-specific formats such as Python (.py), JavaScript (.js), and SQL (.sql) is now possible.

The Canvas feature is accessible across all platforms where ChatGPT is available — including the website, desktop clients, and mobile apps — allowing users to maintain a consistent workflow regardless of device.

In parallel, OpenAI has announced substantial upgrades to the Projects tool, which is exclusive to ChatGPT’s paid subscribers. Projects allows users to organise conversations and store contextual information, including previous chats, uploaded files, and personalised instructions. The new update significantly extends its scope.

Most notably, Projects now supports “deep research” capabilities. This allows users to make complex, multi-step research queries using real-time data from public web sources, improving the AI’s performance in tasks that demand more than surface-level information. Additionally, the integration of ChatGPT’s voice mode provides a hands-free experience, making it easier for users to interact with the assistant on the go.

Further improvements are also being introduced on mobile. Users of the ChatGPT app on iOS and Android can now upload files and switch between AI models directly within a project — two features previously limited to the desktop experience.