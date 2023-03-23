OpenAI supercharges Bing to challenge Google's search dominance, suggests report

OpenAI supercharges Bing to challenge Google's search dominance, suggests report2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:04 AM IST
According to data up until March 20th, page visits on Bing have increased by 15.8 percent since Microsoft introduced its AI-powered version on February 7th. In contrast, page visits on Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., have decreased by nearly one percent over the same period.
OpenAI's technology integration into Microsoft's Bing has led to a surge in user traffic to the relatively underused search engine, enabling it to better rival Google's dominance in page visit growth, as per Similarweb's analytics data.
