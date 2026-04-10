OpenAI takes on Anthropic, overhauls ChatGPT Pro subscription with new AI plan: here's what you need to know

OpenAI has announced a new ChatGPT subscription aimed at rivaling the popularity of Anthropic's Claude Code. The new subscription costs $100 per month and offers ‘5x more Codex usage than Plus’ and is said to be best for ‘longer, high-effort Codex sessions.’

“In ChatGPT, this new Pro tier still offers access to all Pro features, including the exclusive Pro model and unlimited access to Instant and Thinking models.” OpenAI said in a post on X

“To celebrate the launch, we’re increasing Codex usage for a limited time through May 31st so that Pro $100 subscribers get up to 10x usage of ChatGPT Plus on Codex to build your most ambitious ideas.” the company added

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The company says its Codex promotion for existing Plus members will end today and it is rebalacing Codex usage for Plus users to ‘support more sessions throughout the week, rather than longer sessions in a single day.’

“The Plus plan will continue to be the best offer at $20 for steady, day-to-day usage of Codex, and the new $100 Pro tier offers a more accessible upgrade path for heavier daily use.” OpenAI added

OpenAI will continue to offer its $200 Pro tier along with its $20/month Plus plan, $8 Go plan and the free tier. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had announced earlier this week that its AI software engineering agent Codex had reached three million users and the company would reset usage for its users every million users.

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Notably, with the new changes ChatGPT's subscription plans look eerily similar to Anthropic which offers Max 5x tier to its $100/month users and Max 20x option for its $200/month tier users.

OpenAI's plan to take on Anthropic: The move by OpenAI to revamp its subscription tier comes amid reports of the company executing a ‘code red’ to counter Anthropic's dominace in the coding market. The company has also been shifting its focus to more professional tool while either putting other plans on hold or shutting them down like the recent Sora video generator.

The company also recently confirmed that it is developing a ‘superapp’ on desktop by combining ChatGPT, Codex and Atlas AI browser.

Earlier this week, Anthropic also confirmed the existence of its most powerful mode yet, Mythos. The company said it is holding the launch of its model due to cybersecurity concerns. Meanwhile, OpenAI is also said to have a rival model in the works. The model named ‘Spud’ was recently confirmed by OpenAI President Greg Brockman who called it a major step towards artificial general intelligence (AGI)

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