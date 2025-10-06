OpenAI taps AMD for massive AI chip deal aimed at boosting compute capacity

OpenAI has signed a multi-year deal with chipmaker AMD to deploy billion of dollars worth of AMD GPUs for building its next-generation AI infrastructure. Under the agreeement, OpenAI will deploy 6 gigawatts worth of AMD GPUs starting with the first 1 gigawatt deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while reacting to the deal in a joint release said, “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”