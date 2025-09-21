OpenAI taps Apple supply chain, plans to launch first ChatGPT-powered device by 2027: Report

OpenAI joined hands with former Apple designer Jony Ive earlier this year when it acquired his hardware-based AI startup, io. While OpenAI has revealed very little information about what the collaboration with Ive would result in, there have been many speculations about a new range of hardware-focused devices from the ChatGPT maker.

​A new report from The Information reveals that OpenAI is now raiding top hardware talent from Ive's former employer, Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly worried about the recruitment efforts by OpenAI and has even canceled an annual China offsite meeting it holds for some members of its US and China supply chain teams.

​OpenAI's chief hardware officer and former Apple product design head, Tang Tan, has reportedly promised potential hires from Apple that they will face “less bureaucracy and more collaboration” at OpenAI.

​OpenAI is also said to be working with Apple's supply chain network in China to produce its new device.

​What hardware devices is OpenAI working on? ​OpenAI is said to be working on a range of hardware products, one of which could resemble a smart speaker without a display. Other products the company is said to be working on are smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin.

​The ChatGPT maker is said to be targeting a late 2026 to early 2027 release window for the launch of its first devices.

​OpenAI is said to have already secured a contract with Apple's product assembler Luxshare to make one of the consumer devices.

​Luxshare, a major assembler of Apple's iPhones and AirPods, would bring large-scale manufacturing capabilities to OpenAI's effort.

​Meanwhile, the company is also said to have approached another Apple product assembler, Goertek, to supply products like speaker modules for the upcoming devices. Goertek assembles AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

​The report states that a hardware device is currently in the prototype stage and is expected to be pocket-sized. It could come with context awareness and work closely with the AI models developed by OpenAI.