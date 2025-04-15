OpenAI tech powers Netflix’s new mood-based search feature: All you need to know

Netflix is testing a new artificial intelligence-powered search tool designed to offer a more intuitive and personalised way for users to discover content, reported Bloomberg. The feature, currently available to selected subscribers in Australia and New Zealand, allows users to search for films and series using detailed and mood-specific prompts.

Unlike the existing search function — which typically revolves around genres, titles or actors — the new technology enables more nuanced inquiries. For example, users can request recommendations based on how they are feeling, such as asking for “a heart-warming drama for a rainy day” or “a fast-paced thriller with a strong female lead.”

The tool is being powered by OpenAI’s technology and is initially accessible only on iOS devices. Netflix has confirmed plans to broaden the test to additional regions, including the United States, in the near future, said the report.

While Netflix has long relied on artificial intelligence and machine learning to power its recommendation algorithms, this marks a significant step in integrating conversational AI directly into the user interface. The aim is to enhance content discovery and give subscribers more control over their viewing choices.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos has previously acknowledged AI's growing role in the industry, noting its potential to support creative processes rather than replace them. He stressed that while AI may streamline some elements of production, it is not intended to displace screenwriters, directors, or actors — a reassurance aimed at an industry still wary of technological disruption.

The company is approaching the rollout cautiously. Unlike many of its feature introductions, which often go live platform-wide, the AI search tool is being offered as an opt-in experiment. Users must choose to participate in the trial, indicating a more measured approach amid ongoing debate over the impact of AI on entertainment jobs.