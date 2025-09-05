OpenAI to build own AI chips with Broadcom, marking bold shift from Nvidia reliance: Report

OpenAI is preparing to design and manufacture its own artificial intelligence chip, with support from semiconductor giant Broadcom, according to a report by the Financial Times. The move signals a push by the ChatGPT-maker to reduce reliance on Nvidia, whose accelerators currently dominate the market.

First units expected in 2026 According to the publication, the first units are expected to be shipped as early as next year, though they will initially be deployed within OpenAI’s own infrastructure rather than sold to third parties. If successful, the effort could establish the company as a direct competitor to Nvidia in the lucrative AI hardware segment.

Broadcom’s role and revenue outlook Broadcom’s chief executive, Hock Tan, confirmed during an investor call on Thursday that the firm was collaborating with customers to build AI accelerators. While he did not identify specific partners, he revealed that one client had recently placed production orders, prompting the company to lift its revenue expectations for fiscal 2026.

“Last quarter, one of these prospects released production orders to Broadcom. We now expect the outlook for fiscal 2026 AI revenue to improve significantly from what we had indicated last quarter,” noted Tan.

AI jobs platform and certification programme The American tech giant has announced plans to launch an artificial intelligence-driven jobs platform next year, aimed at connecting employers with candidates who possess AI expertise. Alongside the jobs service, the ChatGPT developer will introduce a certification programme in the coming months designed to help workers apply AI more effectively in their roles. The scheme is being developed in partnership with several organisations, including Walmart, the United States’ largest private employer. OpenAI has set a target of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030.

The announcement was made on Thursday during a White House task force session on AI and education, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump. The gathering was attended by leading technology executives, among them OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. OpenAI confirmed that Altman would also hold further meetings with senior administration officials later in the day.