OpenAI to debut GPT-5 in August with nano and mini models: Everything we know so far

OpenAI's much awaited GPT-5 model could finally make its debut in early August, according to a report by The Verge. GPT-5 will be the latest model running the company's ChatGPT AI bot and will be the first ever LLM from it to come with unified reasoning capabilites.

Sam Altman had recently announced in a post on X that GPT-5 will be launching soon. The OpenAI CEO made the announcement in an announcement about an AI model from the company that achieved gold level performance at the 2025 IMO competiton. However, he noted that GPT-5 won't have IMO gold level capabilities for ‘many months’.

In a recent podcast Altman teased new capabilites of GPT-5 noting that the model helped him answer a difficult email that he should have been able to do but couldn't.

Speaking about GPT-5's capabilities Altman noted, "I was testing our new model and I got a question. I got emailed a question that I didn't quite understand. Uh, and I put it in the model, this GPT5, and it answered it perfectly and I really kind of sat back in my chair and I was just like a, oh man, here it is moment and I got over it quickly.

“I felt like useless relative to the AI in this thing that I felt like I should have been able to do and I couldn't and it was really hard, but the AI just did it like that.” he added

In a post on X in March Altman had stated that GPT-5 will finally make things simpler for users by removing the model picker and ending the need for choosing a reasoning model for higher intelligence tasks. Instead, the new GPT-5 model will unify the o series and GPT series model by knowing when to think for a long itme or not and “generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks”.

Altman had also stated that after the GPT-5 release, OpenAI won't ship o-3 as a separate model while GPT-4.5 will be the last non-chain-of-thought model.

GPT-5 free tier will get unlimited chats at the standard intelligence setting while Plus subscribers will get the ability to run GPT-5 at a ‘higher level of inelligence’ and Pro subscribers will be able to run the latest model at an “even higher level of intelligence”.

GPT-5 to have Nano and Mini models: The report further notes that OpenAI will ship the GPT-5 with mini and nano versions along with standard variant. While the combined reasoning version of GPT-5 and mini versions are said to be available through ChatGPT and OpenAI's API, the nano version could be available only through API.

Reportedly, OpenAI is also planning to launch its open-source model in late July which could have capabilities similar to o3 mini reasoning model. Notably, the ChatGPT maker has been teasing an open source AI model since early 2025 but the there have been numerous delay in its launch with the last update from Altman coming earlier this month.

While delaying the open model launch yet again, Altman noted, “Our research team did something unexpected and quite amazing and we think it will be very very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer.”