OpenAI to retire GPT-4, new AI models including GPT-4.1 likely to launch next week

OpenAI is planning to introduce a new AI model called GPT-4.1, which could be unveiled as early as next week, according to a report from The Verge. Reportedly, the new model is likely to be a revamped version of OpenAI's GPT-4o and will be launched alongside the GPT-4.1 Mini and Nano models.

In addition to the GPT-4.1 Mini, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced earlier this month that the company is planning to release a full version of its o3 reasoning model and o4 mini model soon. The Verge report suggests that the two models could also be launched next week.

Meanwhile, OpenAI also recently confirmed in one of its changelogs (via Techcrunch) that it will be phasing out GPT-4 model effectively form 30th April.

While divulging the reason for discontinuing GPT-4, OpenAI wrote, “GPT‑4o is our newer, natively multimodal model. In head‑to‑head evaluations it consistently surpasses GPT‑4 in writing, coding, STEM, and more. Recent upgrades have further improved GPT‑4o’s instruction following, problem solving, and conversational flow, making it a natural successor to GPT‑4.”

“GPT-4 will still be available in the API.” the Microsoft backed startup added.

Recently, OpenAI added native image generation capabilities to GPT-4o, allowing the model to generate more accurate and nuanced images, leading to a craze for viral Studio Ghibli-style images, among other trends.

ChatGPT can now remember your conversations: Meanwhile, in a new update on Friday, OpenAI gave ChatGPT a new memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember details about the user's previous chats, so it can personalize its responses and give advice accordingly.