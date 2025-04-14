OpenAI to roll out new AI tools starting today: Full list of what could arrive

OpenAI is set to launch new AI tools this week, following the success of GPT-4o's image generation. CEO Sam Altman hinted at multiple releases, including reasoning models and AI agents, while confirming that GPT-5 will not be part of this rollout due to GPU shortages.

Aman Gupta
Published14 Apr 2025, 12:27 PM IST
OpenAI will start rolling out new AI models starting tomorrow(AFP)

After the successful rollout of GPT-4o's image generation capabilities, OpenAI is now ready to rollout new AI tools. Sam Altman - CEO of the Microsoft backed AI startup - in a post on X confirmed on Sunday that OpenAI is bringing a "lot of good stuff" this coming week, starting with the first launch tomorrow. 

What is OpenAI planning to launch? 

OpenAI has been roll these past couple months, ever since its dominance in the AI space received a jolt from the rising popularity of DeepSeek in January. Since then, the company rolled out its first reasoning model for free users (o3 Mini), new language model (GPT-4.5), two new AI agents (Operator and Deep Research) and native image generation capabilities for GPT-4o. 

it isn't much of a mystery as to what OpenAI may be launching this week with most of the details already revealed by Altman himslef or his CFO Sarah Friar. 

Before we get to what OpenAI will launch, let's first talk about what can safely be ruled out. Altman in a recent post had confirmed that GPT-5 - the company's latest and greatest AI model - had been delayed after a shortage of GPUs following the Ghibli style image trend, making it almost certain that it won't be one of the models to be launched on Monday. 

The new models that could be rolled out in the coming weeks include GPT-4.1, o3 Pro, o3 and o4 Mini. Moreover, if the recent interviews by Altman and Friar are anything to go by, OpenAI may also be planning to launch a new AI agent called Agentic Software engineer which as the name suggests will replicate much of the tasks done by current software enginners and is likely to make apps and websites easier without requiring the need to code.

Notably, OpenAI's o series models are reasoning models meaning they are aimed at replicating human level thinking abilities in order to solve harder problems especially in the realms of coding, maths and reasoning.

 
