OpenAI top executive clears air on ChatGPT ad rumours, says no live tests underway

OpenAI's VP clarified on Sunday that the company is not testing ads in ChatGPT, dismissing circulating images as either fabricated or misinterpreted. User trust remains a priority, and any potential ad exploration will be approached cautiously. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Dec 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Rumours suggesting that OpenAI has begun testing advertisements inside ChatGPT sparked debate across social media platforms since last month. Several users shared screenshots that appeared to show ad placements within the app, fuelling concerns about potential changes to the user experience.

OpenAI: ‘No Live Tests for Ads’

Addressing the growing speculation, Nick Turley, VP and head of the ChatGPT app, took to X to clarify that OpenAI is not running any ad experiments. He stated that the circulating images are either fabricated or misinterpreted, emphasising that “there are no live tests for ads”.

A ‘Thoughtful Approach’ if Ads Are Considered

Turley added that while OpenAI may explore advertising in the future, the company would do so cautiously. He stressed that user trust remains a top priority and that any future ad-related decisions would be made with respect for the ChatGPT experience.

User trust
As discussions continue within the tech community, OpenAI’s reassurance aims to quell speculation and reaffirm the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency. Turley’s statement underscores that no changes are currently underway and that users will be informed if the company considers ads down the line.

OpenAI’s code red

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is now also dealing with the same kind of competitive pressure from Google’s Gemini that Sundar Pichai once faced from the launch of ChatGPT. According to a report by The Information, Altman described the situation as a “code red” in an internal memo and warned staff that the company would need to shift its priorities.

Altman told employees on Monday that OpenAI must redirect its efforts toward strengthening ChatGPT, which is under mounting pressure from Google’s renewed push with Gemini 3. The upgraded model is viewed as a serious challenge not only to OpenAI but also to other AI players such as Anthropic and Meta.

As part of this urgent response, OpenAI will temporarily scale back or slow work on several other projects. Initiatives related to advertising and autonomous technologies will be put on hold while the company focuses on what Altman called a “surge” to accelerate improvements to ChatGPT, according to the memo.

Key Takeaways
  • OpenAI is not currently testing advertisements in ChatGPT.
  • User experience and trust are key priorities for OpenAI.
  • The company is redirecting efforts to enhance ChatGPT due to competitive pressures.
 
 
Artifical IntelligenceOpenai
