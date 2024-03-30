OpenAI unveils its voice cloning tool ‘Voice Engine’; restricts it to testers only: Here's why
OpenAI unveils Voice Engine for voice replication, emphasizing responsible deployment and ethical guidelines. Limited release to early testers to mitigate risks of misuse. Poised to compete in speech recognition market, shaping future human-computer interaction.
OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence company, has ventured into the realm of voice assistants, showcasing its latest innovation known as Voice Engine. This cutting-edge technology is designed to replicate a person's voice with remarkable accuracy, requiring just a mere 15 seconds of recorded speech from the individual.