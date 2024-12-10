OpenAI has introduced Sora Turbo, a new and faster version of its advanced AI video generation model. Designed to create realistic videos from text prompts, Sora Turbo builds on the foundation of OpenAI's earlier developments in AI-driven world simulation and video generation. Now available at sora.com, this standalone tool has been rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key features of Sora Turbo Improved Speed: Sora Turbo runs significantly faster than its February counterpart, enabling users to generate videos quickly and efficiently.

Video Quality & Versatility: Users can create videos with up to 1080p resolution, lasting up to 20 seconds, and in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enhanced user interface: Users now benefit from streamlined text, image, and video input options.

A new storyboard tool allows precise frame-by-frame input adjustments.

Community Interaction: The platform features Featured and Recent feeds to explore creations from other users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accessibility & subscription plans

Sora’s availability is structured around user tiers:

Plus Plan: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Included at no additional cost with a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Allows up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution or fewer at 720p.

Pro Plan: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Designed for heavier users with 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations.

Tailored pricing plans will roll out in early 2025.

Ethics, safety, and limitations OpenAI has emphasized transparency and safety during Sora Turbo's deployment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safeguards: Videos include C2PA metadata to ensure users can verify if a video originates from Sora.

Visible watermarks are added by default.

Abuse prevention: Child sexual abuse materials and harmful deepfake content are strictly blocked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initial limitations will apply to video uploads of individuals.

Commitment to responsibility: OpenAI is continuing efforts to develop mitigations and monitor content to ensure safe use.

A detailed system card outlines OpenAI’s strategy to maintain transparency and accountability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}