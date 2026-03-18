OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT free tier with faster GPT-5.4 Mini, adds new 'subagent' capabilities

OpenAI has launched its new GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano models to its free users. Just weeks after launching the more powerful GPT-5.4 model, the AI startup's new GPT-5.4 Mini model is positioned as a ‘smaller, cheaper’ alternative in cases where speed and cost matter the most.

What's new with GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano? GPT-5.4 Mini is said to come with improved performance across a range of tasks like coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding and tool use. The model is said to be running over 2 times faster than its predecessor and have close performance to the GPT-5.4 model on certain benchmarks like SWE-Bench Pro and OSWorld-Verified.

Meanwhile, GPT-5.4 Nano is positioned as the smallest and cheapest version of GPT-5.4 for areas where speed and cost are important. OpenAI says its new model can come in handy for tasks like classification, data extraction, ranking, and coding subagents.

“These models are built for the kinds of workloads where latency directly shapes the product experience: coding assistants that need to feel responsive, subagents that quickly complete supporting tasks, computer-using systems that capture and interpret screenshots, and multimodal applications that can reason over images in real-time,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

The ChatGPT maker is also positioning GPT-5.4 Mini as a ‘subagent’. The company says that in areas like Codex, developers can create systems where GPT-5.4 handles planning, coordination, and final judgment while seamlessly delegating narrower, parallel subtasks like searching a codebase or reviewing a massive document to the faster GPT-5.4 Mini model.

OpenAI also says that GPT-5.4 Mini is highly capable of completing complex computer-use tasks. It can quickly interpret screenshots of dense user interfaces and reason over images in real-time while closing the performance gap with the flagship GPT-5.4 on visual benchmarks like OSWorld-Verified.

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini GPQA Diamond (Intelligence) 93.0% 88.0% 82.8% 81.6% SWE-bench Pro (Coding) 57.7% 54.4% 52.4% 45.7% OSWorld-Verified (Vision/CUA) 75.0% 72.1% 39.0% 42.0% Toolathlon (Tool-calling) 54.6% 42.9% 35.5% 26.9%

Who can use GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano? GPT-5.4 Mini is available to all ChatGPT free and Go users starting from today. The model can be accessed by accessing the ‘Thinking’ feature in the ‘+’ menu.