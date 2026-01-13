OpenAI wants to take on Apple with ChatGPT powered AI audio product: Report

Ever since OpenAI first announced its plans for building a hardware AI product with Jony Ive, there have been rampant speculations about what the partnership could involve. However, a new leak has now hinted that OpenAI may be planning to take on Apple AirPods with an AI-powered device.

As per tipster Smart Pikachu on X, the new OpenAI product is aimed at replacing AirPods and has been codenamed “Sweetpea”. The tipster also added that Foxconn has been told to prepare five devices by Q4 2028, which could also include a home-style device and a pen.

The leak also states that ‘Sweetpea’ is now at the front of the line due to the priority of Jony Ive. The device is being slated to launch in September 2028 with volume projections of 40–50 million units.

The tipster also notes that Sweetpea is said to feature a ‘unique, unseen-before’ design in the shape of an egg stone. The device could feature a 2nm smartphone-style chip, which could be from Samsung’s Exynos lineup. The device could also have a custom chip to allow it to “replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri”.

An earlier report by The Wall Street Journal had quoted Altman briefing his employees that the new AI device would be able to fit in a pocket and its function would be to act as a “third device” which could complement the smartphone rather than replace it.

Also Read | Will Google see your Siri data? Apple breaks silence after Gemini partnership

Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg had also hinted at the AI device being a pen with built-in cameras and microphones that are turned on to remain aware of the surroundings of the user.

What has OpenAI said about the AI device so far? In a conversation with Emerson Collective last year, Ive and Altman confirmed that they are working on multiple hardware products. The duo also confirmed that the new AI-powered devices could make their way to the public in the next two years, suggesting a 2027 timeline for launch.

Altman also confirmed during the interaction that OpenAI already has the first prototype of these devices, which has him excited.

“We have the first prototypes. I can’t believe how jaw-dropping good the work is and how exciting it is,” he said.