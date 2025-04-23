OpenAI’s ChatGPT could become your new AI-powered shopping mall. Here’s what the report suggests…

In a significant development for the tech world and AI-driven commerce platforms, the San Francisco-based OpenAI could soon transform its ChatGPT into a direct shopping platform, helping users buy products directly without leaving the conversation window.

An expected shift from recommendations to transactions According to a report byTechRadar, Shopify is experimenting with a direct integration with the popular AI chatbot, which would allow products, prices, reviews, and a ‘Buy Now’ option to appear seamlessly within the chat interface. If introduced, the feature would mark a considerable evolution of ChatGPT’s existing capabilities, moving beyond its current role of offering product recommendations and redirecting users to external websites.

At present, users seeking shopping advice via ChatGPT receive a detailed overview of available products along with links to third-party sites for purchase. However, this process could soon be streamlined. The proposed integration would enable purchases to be made directly through the chatbot itself, eliminating the need to navigate away from the conversation.

How ChatGPT can turn into a personal shopping assistant The move has the potential to turn ChatGPT into a fully-fledged AI-powered shopping assistant, offering a more convenient and cohesive experience for users. Though no official timeline has been confirmed for the rollout, the development could reshape the way online shoppers interact with AI platforms.

A boost for Shopify merchants? The report also noted that the initiative could benefit Shopify merchants by offering them direct access to ChatGPT’s vast user base. Currently, online sellers often rely heavily on paid advertising and search engine optimisation to attract customers. Integrating with ChatGPT would potentially reduce these costs and provide merchants with a new avenue to boost visibility and sales.

Other AI platforms eye similar capabilities Interestingly, the report suggested that Microsoft’s Copilot and AI search tool Perplexity might be considering similar functionalities, signalling a broader trend of AI platforms moving towards integrated e-commerce solutions.