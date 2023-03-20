OpenAI’s ChatGPT services resumed after four-hour long outage2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:38 PM IST
- ChatGPT services were affected in countries across the world including India.
OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - ChatGPT is now back online after an outage earlier in the day. According to Downdetector.com, the services were down from 1pm to 5pm. Peak of the outage was reported around 3pm when around 1,160 people reporting the downtime.live
