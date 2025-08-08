OpenAI’s GPT-5 is here — 5 game-changing features you should try

After weeks of teasing its latest artificial intelligence model to power ChatGPT, OpenAI finally unveiled GPT-5 during a live-stream on Thursday. The new AI model is claimed to outperform previous AI models from OpenAI and rival labs on various benchmarks. It is said to be better at real-world tasks, improve the ability to follow instructions, and minimize sycophancy (being overly agreeable with users).

What’s new with GPT-5 OpenAI claims improvements across the board in GPT-5 compared to GPT-4o, including accuracy, speed, reasoning, context recognition, structured thinking, and problem-solving. The biggest change is a unified system that powers GPT-5’s normal tasks while a dedicated reasoning model called GPT-5 Thinking handles harder tasks.

Unlike in the past, where users had to choose the model for each query, GPT-5 features a real-time router trained on real signals to instantly decide which model to use.

Is GPT-5 available for free? GPT-5 is starting to roll out today and will be available for free to all ChatGPT users. However, to get higher usage volume, users will need to upgrade to a Plus subscription. ChatGPT Pro users will have access to GPT-5 Pro.

Five new things you can do with GPT-5 1) Create apps with natural language OpenAI says GPT-5 makes huge strides in coding, benefiting not just software developers but also everyday users. People can now create websites, apps, and games — complete with an eye for aesthetic sensibility — using just one prompt. In its blog post, OpenAI showcased several games and apps built from simple natural language instructions.

2) Go through your emails ChatGPT can now connect to Google Calendar and Gmail, letting users ask questions based on their schedule or recent emails. These connectors will roll out to Pro users next week, with gradual access for other tiers.

3) Write and summarize medical reports OpenAI says GPT-5 is its best model yet for health-related questions, with the highest scores among its models on HealthBench, an evaluation developed with physician-defined criteria. GPT-5 can act as a thought partner, proactively flag potential concerns, and provide more precise and reliable responses. It can also summarize medical reports, simplify technical jargon for patients, and answer medical queries with greater accuracy and contextual understanding.

4) Provide personalized tutoring With a significant reduction in hallucinations compared to previous models, GPT-5 can now deliver personalized tutoring, generate lesson plans, create long-form educational content, and support extended interactions without losing context.