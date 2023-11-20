OpenAI's Ilya Sutskever ‘deeply regrets’ his role in ouster of Sam Altman

OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was reported to have played a role in the board rebellion against the company's ousted chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman , has expressed regret.

“I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company," Sutskever posted on social media platform X on November 20.

Sutskever's statement came hours after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman, along with OpenAI's former president Greg Brockman, and their colleagues, would be joining the Washington-based tech giant.

Brockman quit the company on November 17, hours after the board removed Altman as the CEO.

“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella tweeted.

The Microsoft CEO, however, clarified that the big tech firm would continue to back OpenAI.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," he added.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that 505 employees of OpenAI have threatened to quit en masse and join the new Microsoft team that would be headed by Altman and Brockman if the company's board fails to resign.

“We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees," CNN quoted a letter jointly issued by the employees as saying. “Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," it added.

Among the signatories of the letter is Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer, who was appointed as the interim CEO following Altman's exit, the news channel reported.

