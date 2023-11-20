OpenAI's Ilya Sutskever ‘deeply regrets’ his role in ouster of Sam Altman
'I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company,' Ilya Sutskever, the company's chief scientist, said.
OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was reported to have played a role in the board rebellion against the company's ousted chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman, has expressed regret.
