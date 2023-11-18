comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Technology / News/  OpenAI's interim CEO, Mira Murati, addresses deepfake concerns in India: Here's what she said…
Back Back

OpenAI's interim CEO, Mira Murati, addresses deepfake concerns in India: Here's what she said…

 Livemint

Mira Murati, interim CEO of OpenAI, explains the company's safeguards against misinformation, including eliminating certain data and applying filters to AI-generated content.

For representation purposes only (AP )Premium
For representation purposes only (AP )

Earlier today, OpenAI publicly announced the removal of Sam Altman from the position of CEO. In response, the OpenAI board has appointed Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as the interim CEO. The board is currently conducting a search to find a suitable candidate for the permanent CEO position.

According to a report by NDTV, the recently appointed interim CEO of OpenAI, Mira Murati, has commented on the current deepfake concerns in India. Ms. Murati, who played a role in promoting Dall-E, an AI model generating images from text, discussed the company's efforts to address the issue of manipulated media using their technologies during a talk show.

"We have chosen to make Dall-E available to the public but with certain guardrails and with certain constraints," Murti said while speaking to comedian Trevor Noah last, reported the publication.

Murati intended that the company wants to educate individuals about the capabilities of AI, but currently, they harbor reservations regarding the management of misinformation. As a result, the company has established specific safeguards, as per the interim CEO.

Moreover, Murati added, "We do not allow generation of public figures. So we will go into the data set and eliminate certain data. That's the first step - looking at the training data of the model and auditing it, making interventions to avoid certain outcomes. Later, we will look at applying filters, so that when you put in a prompt, it won't generate things that contain violence or hate." 

In an incident signalling the misuse of artificial intelligence to spread misinformation, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna had gone viral on the internet. Soon after the AI generated video went viral on the internet, the 'Pushpa' actress expressed her disappointment with the viral fake video and pointed out the possible misuse of technology to malign someone's image.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 04:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App