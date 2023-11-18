OpenAI's interim CEO, Mira Murati, addresses deepfake concerns in India: Here's what she said…
Mira Murati, interim CEO of OpenAI, explains the company's safeguards against misinformation, including eliminating certain data and applying filters to AI-generated content.
Earlier today, OpenAI publicly announced the removal of Sam Altman from the position of CEO. In response, the OpenAI board has appointed Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as the interim CEO. The board is currently conducting a search to find a suitable candidate for the permanent CEO position.