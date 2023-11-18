Earlier today, OpenAI publicly announced the removal of Sam Altman from the position of CEO. In response, the OpenAI board has appointed Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as the interim CEO. The board is currently conducting a search to find a suitable candidate for the permanent CEO position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by NDTV, the recently appointed interim CEO of OpenAI, Mira Murati, has commented on the current deepfake concerns in India. Ms. Murati, who played a role in promoting Dall-E, an AI model generating images from text, discussed the company's efforts to address the issue of manipulated media using their technologies during a talk show.

"We have chosen to make Dall-E available to the public but with certain guardrails and with certain constraints," Murti said while speaking to comedian Trevor Noah last, reported the publication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Murati intended that the company wants to educate individuals about the capabilities of AI, but currently, they harbor reservations regarding the management of misinformation. As a result, the company has established specific safeguards, as per the interim CEO.

Moreover, Murati added, "We do not allow generation of public figures. So we will go into the data set and eliminate certain data. That's the first step - looking at the training data of the model and auditing it, making interventions to avoid certain outcomes. Later, we will look at applying filters, so that when you put in a prompt, it won't generate things that contain violence or hate."

In an incident signalling the misuse of artificial intelligence to spread misinformation, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna had gone viral on the internet. Soon after the AI generated video went viral on the internet, the 'Pushpa' actress expressed her disappointment with the viral fake video and pointed out the possible misuse of technology to malign someone's image. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

