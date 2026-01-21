OpenAI’s mystery AI gadget tipped to be an audio headset, suggests report

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the consumer hardware space with its first artificial intelligence device, which is now said to be an audio-based product rather than the previously rumoured AI pen. While details remain uncertain, fresh claims suggest the company is moving closer to mass production ahead of an official unveiling later this year.
According to a report cited by Taiwanese media, OpenAI’s debut hardware could take the form of an AI-powered audio headset. The same report claims the company has ruled out launching an AI pen as its first product, although such a device may still be part of its longer-term plans. If accurate, this would mark a significant shift from earlier speculation around OpenAI’s hardware ambitions.
80% OFF
₹1599₹7990
Get This
37% OFF
₹3789₹5990
Get This
76% OFF
₹759₹3199
Get This
73% OFF
₹665₹2490
Get This
50% OFF
₹699₹1399
Get This
53% OFF
₹649₹1390
Get This
63% OFF
₹1099₹2999
Get This
60% OFF
₹1499₹3790
Get This
47% OFF
₹7989₹14990
Get This
The report adds that OpenAI is in the process of finalising its manufacturing partner and production location. Once that decision is made, the company is expected to move towards mass production. Notably, OpenAI is said to be targeting shipments of around 40 to 50 million units in the first year, suggesting strong internal confidence in demand for the product.
Earlier this week, OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane reportedly indicated that the company’s first AI device would be unveiled in the second half of the year. However, a commercial launch in 2026 appears unlikely. Jony Ive, who is associated with the hardware initiative through the io venture, has previously suggested that 2027 is a more realistic timeframe for the product to reach consumers. Ongoing work around vendors and manufacturing could also push production into late 2026.
For now, OpenAI has not publicly confirmed the form factor or features of its first hardware product. With an official unveiling expected later this year, clarity is likely to emerge soon. Until then, whether OpenAI’s first AI device is an audio headset or something entirely different remains an open question.