OpenAI's Sam Altman looking to raise billions of dollars for new AI chip venture. Here's what we know so far
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is seeking billions of dollars from potential investors to set up a chip making venture. He aims to establish a network of factories for manufacturing semiconductors, requiring significant funding and several years to accomplish.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been talking to a number of potential investors in a bid to raise billions of dollars to set up a chip-making company, according to a report by Bloomberg. The 38-year-old entrepreneur is said to be looking to set up a network of factories to manufacture semiconductors.