Opera launches AI-powered Neon browser to take on ChatGPT Agent - Perplexity's Comet

Opera has launched a new AI-powered browser called Neon, which can perform complex tasks like creating apps using natural language prompts. The Norwegian software maker had first unveiled the browser in May, but it continued to be in closed beta and is now being rolled out to users via an invite system, where selected users will have to pay $19.99 to access the new AI features.

Advertisement

​"Browsers have gotten incredibly good at showing you the web. But the way we work has changed. We’re not just reading anymore – we’re researching, comparing, creating, deciding. And we’re doing it across multiple sites, tools, and AI assistants at once. Opera Neon is built for this new reality. Instead of just showing you web pages, it works alongside you to get things done," Opera wrote in a blog post.

​The new browser features a built-in Neon Do assistant which can be called upon to act on a specific task like opening new tabs, closing others, and performing actions across them.

Advertisement

​The agent can also carry out tasks like shopping, booking, gathering information from the task, and even applying for a new job.

​The agent plans the steps needed, executes them directly in the browser, and adapts as conditions change, Opera says. The operations of the agent are visible in real-time, and users have the option to pause it or take control at any time.

Neon Browser

Advertisement

​Notably, there has been a rise in Agentic AI browsers—browsers that take actions on behalf of users. Perplexity has a Comet browser, which can summarize content, draft emails, book meetings, and compare prices online on behalf of the user.