Opera has introduced a new AI-powered feature, Browser Operator, which is designed to automate web browsing tasks for users. The feature, currently available as a preview, enables users to describe tasks in natural language, allowing the browser to execute them autonomously.

The Norwegian technology company claims that Browser Operator represents a significant shift in the role of web browsers. Rather than merely acting as a gateway to the internet, Opera’s latest addition seeks to actively complete tasks on behalf of users. According to the company, this could free up time that would otherwise be spent on routine browsing activities, such as online shopping.

AI-Driven Browsing with User Oversight Opera's new AI feature allows users to request tasks in everyday language. For example, a user could instruct the browser to purchase a specific item of clothing in their preferred size and brand. The Browser Operator would then carry out the task, with users able to monitor its progress, intervene, or cancel the action at any stage.

Unlike some AI-driven browsing tools that rely on cloud-based solutions, Opera asserts that its Browser Operator functions natively within the browser itself. This means that the system does not require remote servers or virtual machines to process user requests. Opera claims that this approach not only improves performance but also enhances privacy by keeping user data local to the device. The company states that its AI does not depend on screenshots or video recordings of browsing sessions, thereby reducing potential security concerns.

The company redesigned its flagship browser in 2023 to focus on AI-driven features and launched its AI Feature Drops programme in March 2024. This initiative tests experimental AI capabilities such as local language models, image generation, and AI-powered tab commands before rolling them out to users.