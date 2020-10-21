Oppo has launched a new smartphone in its A series. The company has launched the Oppo A33 today in the Indian market. The phone gets a fast refresh rate screen, punch-hole display and fast charging.

Price, Availability and offers

Oppo A33 will be available for sale during the next Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company has priced the phone at ₹11,990 for the 3+32GB variant across both Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. It will be available in two color variants - Moonlight Black and Mint Cream

The device is available for purchase across mainline retailers with schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB, IDFC First Bank, HDFC and ICICI consumer loan. The device will be available on Flipkart with offers in the next Big Billion Day sale.

Consumers can avail 5% Cashback applicable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI) and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI).

Specifications

The device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate that comes paired with a 6.5-inch display with up to 120Hz Touch Sampling rate. The HD+ display also houses a punch-hole camera unit as the front facing snapper. The device also gets a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the device features an 8MP AI front camera and a 13 MP AI triple camera set up on the rear side. The triple camera setup includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

Oppo A33 is equipped with a pair of dual speakers combined with Dirac 2.0 - a digital sound correction technology.

The Oppo A33 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor. The memory on the Oppo A33 can be expanded up to 256GB through a 3-card slot. Oppo A33 comes with ColorOS 7.2 out of the box.

