Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Which mobile is better around ₹20000 budget?

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A5 Pro 5G in India, a mid-range smartphone designed to offer competitive features at an affordable price. It features a large 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a range of protective features, including a 360 Armour Body and IP69 certification. But how does it stack up against other smartphones in a similar price range? To evaluate its place in the market, we’ve compared it with Vivo’s new Vivo T4 5G, which also brings some advanced features. Here’s a closer look at specifications and features, and see how the two devices compare in key areas.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Design and Display The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is 7.67mm thick and weighs 186 grams. Despite its larger battery, it maintains a sleek design. In terms of display, It features a 6.67-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also offers 1,000 nits peak brightness, Glove Touch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

In contrast, the Vivo T4 5G is slightly thicker at 7.9mm and heavier, weighing 199 grams. It offers a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, which is higher than the Oppo device.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Performance and Battery Under the hood, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also has VC cooling for better thermal management. In comparison, the Vivo T4 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones include AI-powered features for improved performance.

In terms of battery and charging, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G houses a 5,800mAh battery and supports 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 5G comes with a larger 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Cameras The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, paired with a 2MP monochrome camera and an LED flash. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera. In contrast, the Vivo T4 5G features a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Price Comparison The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 17, 999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 21999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant.