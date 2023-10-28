Oppo India has recently introduced its newest model, the A79 5G. This smartphone from Oppo offers a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, durable IP54 rating, 50MP triple-camera setup, MediaTek 6020 SoC, 8GB RAM, and ColorOS 13 on Android 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo A79 5G Specifications price Oppo has set a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the device, and it will hit the market on October 28, 2023, accessible through the Oppo Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and various retail establishments. Furthermore, for the Diwali festivities, Oppo is rolling out special discounts and promotions on specific products, catering to the holiday season.

Customers have the opportunity to avail a cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 and benefit from no-cost EMI options spanning up to 9 months, made available through ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card. These offers can be accessed at both mainline retail outlets and the Oppo Store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo A79 5G Specifications The device features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. This screen is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling. The Oppo A79 5G is offered in Glowing Green and Mystery Black color variants and boasts a weight of only 193g, with a slim profile measuring 7.99mm.

To enhance its durability, this IP54-rated smartphone has undergone rigorous testing, including more than 320 quality tests and 130 extreme reliability assessments, as per the company.

For optics, the Oppo A79 5G features a triple-rear camera arrangement, which consists of a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the A79 5G is the MediaTek 6020 SoC, which includes dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the added capability to support microSD cards of up to 1TB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Running on ColorOS 13, built on Android 13, the Oppo A79 5G comes with numerous additional features. These include the Auto Pixelate function for privacy when sharing chat screenshots and an enhanced Private Safe for safeguarding sensitive documents. The smartphone is supported by a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger.

