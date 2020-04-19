Oppo A92s launched with 120Hz display, 5G and quad camera setup

Chinese brand Oppo launched the A92s in China which sits in the premium mid-range segment. The device comes with some top of line specifications and also gets 5G connectivity. The device is already up for pre-orders and Oppo will start selling it in China form 29 April.

In terms of design, the phone gets a clean look upfront with a dual-camera housed in a punch-hole on the top left of the display. The back of the phone features the highlighted camera setup. The Oppo A92s features a total of four camera modules. The setup is organized in a unique shape thanks to the diagonally connected lens.

The display on the new device gets 120Hz refresh rate which is one of the fastest the industry has to offer. The four-camera lens on the Oppo A92s includes a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The setup also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. To keep the rear panel clean, the manufacturer has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The sensor also works as a power button.

The Oppo A92s is priced at CNY 2,199 (Roughly ₹23,800) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage option is selling at CNY 2,499 (roughly ₹27,000). For now buyers will only get two colour options, Black and White. So far, there’s no information about the device’s launch in India.

