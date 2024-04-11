Oppo and OnePlus phones to get Gemini 1.0 Ultra integration. All we know so far
Smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus to integrate Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra AI model into their devices, offering AI capabilities like news article summarization and social media content generation.
Smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus announced on Thursday that their devices will soon be integrated with Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra AI model. Notably, OnePlus and Oppo had launched various generative AI models in China, which were integrated into devices such as the Oppo Find X7 and OnePlus 12.