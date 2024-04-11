Oppo and OnePlus phones to get Gemini 1.0 Ultra integration. All we know so far

Smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus announced on Thursday that their devices will soon be integrated with Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra AI model. Notably, OnePlus and Oppo had launched various generative AI models in China, which were integrated into devices such as the Oppo Find X7 and OnePlus 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a joint release, Oppo and OnePlus said they are working with Google to integrate cloud AI into their upcoming products, meaning users will be able to use AI for tasks like summarising news articles, generating audio and generating social media content. Without going into further detail, the companies also said they are working with a number of partners to bring " groundbreaking AI experiences" to their users.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, while speaking about the collaboration with Google said, “Generative AI is a revolutionary technology and I believe OPPO and OnePlus are perfectly positioned to bring the benefits of AI to users all around the world. By collaborating with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forming alliances with other industry pioneers for a variety of AI experiences, we are thrilled to ambitiously broaden the scope of mobile AI innovations.."

OnePlus devices start getting AI eraser update: Over the past few days, premium OnePlus phones such as the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R have started receiving the update for the AI Eraser feature, which helps users remove unwanted objects from their images using the built-in Gallery application. The new feature is powered by OnePlus and Oppo's proprietary AndresGPT LLM and works by analysing the selected area and automatically generating a replacement background.

OnePlus has now announced that AI Eraser will be rolled out to most of its newly launched devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Open along with last year's flagship smartphone from the company, the OnePlus 11.

