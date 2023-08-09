Oppo announced Independence Day sale, offers 10% discount on Oppo Reno10 Pro, Oppo F21s Pro and other phones1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Oppo announces Independence Day sale with discounts on smartphones and special offers for Oppo members.
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced a sale to celebrate Independence Day and to mark a year of Oppo Member’s Day. Oppo’s Independence Day sale will continue till August 31 for Oppo members - both new and existing. The sale offers discounts on Oppo Reno10 Pro+, Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno10 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo A17, Oppo A58, Oppo A78, Oppo A78 5G and Oppo Pad Air via Oppo e-store and offline retail stores across the country.