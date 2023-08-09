Smartphone brand Oppo has announced a sale to celebrate Independence Day and to mark a year of Oppo Member’s Day. Oppo’s Independence Day sale will continue till August 31 for Oppo members - both new and existing. The sale offers discounts on Oppo Reno10 Pro+ , Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno10 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo A17, Oppo A58, Oppo A78, Oppo A78 5G and Oppo Pad Air via Oppo e-store and offline retail stores across the country.

As announced by the company, customers can avail of up to 10% cashback and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months from leading banks such as SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and others. Customers can also enjoy attractive EMI schemes on select products from leading financiers such as TVS Credit, Mahindra Finance, Home Credit & HDB Financial Services.

There is also an exchange and loyalty bonus up to ₹4,000 through mainline retail outlets. Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financiers on the purchase of Oppo A17(4GB+64GB), Oppo A58, Oppo F23, Oppo Reno10 Pro+, Oppo Reno10 Pro and Oppo Reno10.

Oppo has also announced an Oppo Raffle offering customers to win exciting prizes including the Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo MH319 earphone, Oppo Enco Buds.

During the sale, Oppo Pad Air is available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 after a discount of ₹2,000. Further, buyers can earn 8.8x reward points on each purchase between 8th - 31st August. The company says that these points can be used for discounts when making future purchases from the Oppo E-store. Also, users can enjoy free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 3 months through MyOppo app.