Oppo announces four major Android updates for 2023 flagship phones

Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of major ColorOS updates to select models starting 2023. In a press release, the company also revealed it will provide five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023. Names of the handsets are not known yet.
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of major ColorOS updates to select models starting 2023. In a press release, the company also revealed it will provide five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023. Names of the handsets are not known yet.
Oppo also announced that its latest ColorOS operating system has the fastest rollout than any previous version in its operating system’s history. ColorOS 13 is the company’s latest operating system based on Android 13.
Oppo also announced that its latest ColorOS operating system has the fastest rollout than any previous version in its operating system’s history. ColorOS 13 is the company’s latest operating system based on Android 13.
“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," the company said in a statement.
“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," the company said in a statement.
“During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12(data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022)," it further added.
“During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12(data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022)," it further added.
Coming with a brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.
Coming with a brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.
Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features coming with the ColorOS 13 update. Oppo says that it is also focusing big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.