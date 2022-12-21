Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Oppo announces four major Android updates for 2023 flagship phones

Oppo announces four major Android updates for 2023 flagship phones

2 min read . 05:04 PM ISTLivemint
Oppo launched ColorOS 13 in August this year

  • Coming with a brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.

Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of major ColorOS updates to select models starting 2023. In a press release, the company also revealed it will provide five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023. Names of the handsets are not known yet.

Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of major ColorOS updates to select models starting 2023. In a press release, the company also revealed it will provide five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023. Names of the handsets are not known yet.

Oppo also announced that its latest ColorOS operating system has the fastest rollout than any previous version in its operating system’s history. ColorOS 13 is the company’s latest operating system based on Android 13.

Oppo also announced that its latest ColorOS operating system has the fastest rollout than any previous version in its operating system’s history. ColorOS 13 is the company’s latest operating system based on Android 13.

“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," the company said in a statement.

“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," the company said in a statement.

“During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12(data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022)," it further added.

“During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12(data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022)," it further added.

Coming with a brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.

Coming with a brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.

Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features coming with the ColorOS 13 update. Oppo says that it is also focusing big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.

Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features coming with the ColorOS 13 update. Oppo says that it is also focusing big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.

The company announced ColorOS 13 rollout for the month of December earlier this month. The list included smartphones like Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10, Oppo A96, Oppo A77 and Oppo A76. However, some of the devices are yet to receive the update. These include Oppo Find X3 Neo in France which is expected to get the update starting today. Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand), Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan), Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE) and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India) will receive the update from December 28 onwards. Oppo Find X5 Lite (France) and Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia) will get the update from December 29.

The company announced ColorOS 13 rollout for the month of December earlier this month. The list included smartphones like Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10, Oppo A96, Oppo A77 and Oppo A76. However, some of the devices are yet to receive the update. These include Oppo Find X3 Neo in France which is expected to get the update starting today. Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand), Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan), Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE) and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India) will receive the update from December 28 onwards. Oppo Find X5 Lite (France) and Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia) will get the update from December 29.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP