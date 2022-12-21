Oppo announces four major Android updates for 2023 flagship phones

The company announced ColorOS 13 rollout for the month of December earlier this month. The list included smartphones like Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10, Oppo A96, Oppo A77 and Oppo A76. However, some of the devices are yet to receive the update. These include Oppo Find X3 Neo in France which is expected to get the update starting today. Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand), Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan), Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE) and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India) will receive the update from December 28 onwards. Oppo Find X5 Lite (France) and Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia) will get the update from December 29.