Oppo collaborates with Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek for AI innovation; files over 5,000 patents globally
IDC predicts a 250% growth in shipments of AI-enabled phones under $1000 by 2024. OPPO's strategic partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek aim to make AI features accessible to all.
OPPO is planning to make artificial intelligence accessible on smartphones across all price ranges by the end of 2024. To achieve this, the company has announced that it has established an AI R&D Centre and is collaborating with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and chipset manufacturers MediaTek and Qualcomm to integrate more AI features into everyday life.