Oppo ColorOS 17 beta update rolls out early to OnePlus 15, Find X9 series: New features and AI upgrades and more

The stable version of ColorOS 17 has started rolling out to the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 series ahead of the previously announced schedule, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The update was initially scheduled to begin reaching current-generation flagship smartphones from Oppo, OnePlus and Realme on October 29.

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The early rollout follows the global unveiling of ColorOS 17 by Oppo on 13 October. Based on Android 17, the new software brings changes to the user interface, animation performance, personalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) features.

According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus 15 users have begun receiving the stable update, while users on social media have also reported its availability on the Oppo Find X9 series. The latter includes the Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra.

The report said a OnePlus 15 unit running a pre-release version received an update of around 525MB, carrying build number CPH2745_17.0.0.102(EX01). Users moving from beta software to the stable version may receive smaller update packages, while those upgrading from ColorOS 16 could require a larger download.

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ColorOS 17: What's new? Oppo says ColorOS 17 introduces a redesigned interface, a new rendering architecture and system-wide AI capabilities. The company describes the update as an effort to make interactions more fluid while improving responsiveness and personalisation.

1. New design and smoother animations ColorOS 17 introduces what Oppo calls the Living Flow Design, with interface elements responding more dynamically to touch. Transitions, buttons, navigation bars and notification panels have been redesigned to create a more fluid visual experience.

The changes extend to the lock screen and home screen, where the clock can transition between screens with animated effects. Oppo has also introduced translucent elements and lighting effects across parts of the interface, including the music progress bar.

The company says these visual changes are supported by a unified rendering architecture designed to make transitions between interface elements more seamless.

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2. Performance improvements with Luminous Rendering Engine The update features Oppo's Luminous Rendering Engine, which is intended to improve animation smoothness and resource management.

Oppo says its Adaptive Scheduling Architecture allocates system resources according to the tasks being performed, helping maintain responsiveness during changing workloads. The company also says the system can keep more applications available in the background, allowing users to resume tasks without having to reopen them.

Separately, 91Mobiles reported that Oppo claims ColorOS 17 can retain more than 90% of its initial smoothness even when storage is 90% full.

3. AI Mind Space and AI Mind Pilot ColorOS 17 expands the role of AI across the operating system. Oppo's official feature description highlights AI Mind Space, which is designed to organise saved content such as images, notes and places into structured collections.

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The company also describes AI Mind Suggest as a feature that surfaces relevant information proactively. One example provided by Oppo is tracking flights and displaying useful updates across the system.

Separately, 91Mobiles reported that AI Mind Pilot brings services including ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity together in a single application. The report said its agent-based functions can use locally stored files and photos to carry out tasks such as sorting and organising content.

These features are intended to help users retrieve information and complete everyday tasks with fewer manual steps.

4. AI-powered photo editing and OSee Oppo is also introducing AI Photo Agent, a tool designed to assist with image editing through prompts. According to the company, users can request changes to elements such as lighting, tone, composition and retouching. They can also use reference images or templates to guide the editing process.

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Another feature, OSee, is designed to identify what users are looking at and direct them towards a relevant AI service. Oppo says the feature can match the visual input with an appropriate tool.

5. New security and communication features ColorOS 17 adds several AI-assisted features aimed at security and communication.

AI Face Swap Detection: Designed to help identify manipulated faces in videos.

Synthetic Voice Recognition: Intended to detect AI-generated voices during phone calls and WhatsApp calls.

AI Live Interpreter: Translates conversations through compatible earbuds, using speaker recognition to support communication.

Enhanced Protection Mode: Offers a simplified interface with larger visual elements and clearer audio, alongside additional protection against scams.

The availability of individual features may depend on the device and supported services.

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ColorOS 17: How to check for the update Users can check whether the stable ColorOS 17 update is available for their device through the phone's software update settings.

According to 91Mobiles, users who do not receive an over-the-air notification can also check the release candidate option through the software update menu and beta programme settings. However, availability may vary by device, region and rollout status.

Users should check the update information provided for their specific handset before installing it.

Which phones are getting ColorOS 17? The initial rollout reports concern the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 series, although the original schedule also included current-generation flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo and Realme.

The early availability reported by 91Mobiles does not establish that the update is available to every eligible handset or in every market. Users should refer to official announcements and their device's update settings for confirmation.

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While ColorOS 17 brings changes to animations, system performance, AI assistance and security, the early rollout means users may receive the update at different times depending on their device and software version.

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