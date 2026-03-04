Oppo confirms global rollout for Find X9 Ultra, teases advanced Hasselblad camera system: here's what to expect

Oppo has teased its flagship camera device, the Find X9 Ultra while also confirming that the phone will be available for the first time in global markets. While the Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed the X9 Ultra's India availability yet, leaks suggest that the Ulta could be debuting here as well.

Notably, Oppo already launched its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in India last year with a focus on camera and it is only expected to increase with the Find X9 Ultra. The upcomign device, Oppo says, integrates the “most advanced imaging system OPPO has ever developed for a smartphone”

The phone has also been confirmed to come with Hasselblad parntership, continuing the pattern seen on the Find X9 and X9 Pro. Oppo says the phone will be launching later in the year and its specificatons would be rolled out in a phased manner.

However, tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo has already leaked the camera hardware for the device. The phone is expected to come with a 200MP ultra-large periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP 10x periscope super telephoto lens.

The phone was also recently spotted at China's 3C certification website which revealed that it could come with support for 100W of wired fast charging.

Other details bout the X9 Ultra still remain under wraps but a look at the specs of X8 Ultra should give us an idea at what the Ultra lineup from Oppo offers.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs:

Oppo Find X8 Ultra features a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with resolution of 3168 × 1440 pixels and 1-120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with support for Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and is protected by OPPO's Crystal Shield.

The Find X8 Ultra boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Find X8 Ultra runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The device is packed with a massive 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.