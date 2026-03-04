Oppo confirms global rollout for Find X9 Ultra, teases advanced Hasselblad camera system: here's what to expect

Oppo has teased its flagship camera device, the Find X9 Ultra while also confirming that the phone will be available for the first time in global markets. While the Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed the X9 Ultra's India availability yet, leaks suggest that the Ulta could be debuting here as well.

Advertisement

Notably, Oppo already launched its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in India last year with a focus on camera and it is only expected to increase with the Find X9 Ultra. The upcomign device, Oppo says, integrates the “most advanced imaging system OPPO has ever developed for a smartphone”

The phone has also been confirmed to come with Hasselblad parntership, continuing the pattern seen on the Find X9 and X9 Pro. Oppo says the phone will be launching later in the year and its specificatons would be rolled out in a phased manner.

However, tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo has already leaked the camera hardware for the device. The phone is expected to come with a 200MP ultra-large periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP 10x periscope super telephoto lens.

Advertisement

The phone was also recently spotted at China's 3C certification website which revealed that it could come with support for 100W of wired fast charging.

Other details bout the X9 Ultra still remain under wraps but a look at the specs of X8 Ultra should give us an idea at what the Ultra lineup from Oppo offers.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs:

Oppo Find X8 Ultra features a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with resolution of 3168 × 1440 pixels and 1-120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with support for Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and is protected by OPPO's Crystal Shield.

The Find X8 Ultra boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water.

Advertisement

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Find X8 Ultra runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The device is packed with a massive 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

As for optics, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP 6X periscope telephoto lens with OIS and up to 120X digital zoom. On the front is a 32MP Sony IMX809 shooter for selfies and video calls. The device will also come with support for up to 4K 120fps video recording from the rear cameras and 4K 60fps video recording from the selfie shooter.

Advertisement

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in