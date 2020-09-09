Oppo debuts ColorOS 11 public beta, announces global launch date

One day after Google rolls out the Android 11 update, few OEMs have started releasing their public beta versions. For the first time, a fresh Android update will not only be limited to Pixel device but few OEMs will have the chance to push out the update along with Google's own smartphone line-up.

In a blog, Google stated that the new Android 11 update will be available for Pixel devices and few OEMs, which include OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo, will also be rolling out the first public beta version of the operating system to select flagship devices.

In a blog, Google stated that the new Android 11 update will be available for Pixel devices and few OEMs, which include OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo, will also be rolling out the first public beta version of the operating system to select flagship devices.

Oppo unveiled it’s Android 11-based ColorOS 11 public beta version. The company claims to be recruiting testers for the public beta which is available to Find X2 Series and Reno 3 Series (4G) users.

The previous iteration, ColorOS 7 is will jump number to align with Google's launch cycle. A statement by the company claims, "the naming convention of ColorOS 11 (the previous iteration was OS 7) and rollout proximity demonstrate that OPPO is working closer than ever with Google to develop its software and align itself more with the stock Android."

OPPO also announced a virtual global launch event for ColorOS11. It is set for 14 September. During the event, ColorOS will showcase the features that come with the the above-mentioned stock Android. The company will also release an updated public beta version and announce the rollout plan for OPPO users.

