Oppo may soon enter a new product segment that has been booming among other smartphone manufacturers. The company indirectly hinted that they will be entering the smart TV segment.

Oppo posted some infographics on its official Weibo page to celebrate one year of its commercial 5G efforts in China. At the bottom of the long image there is a depiction of a TV in a grid of existing products, which means that the company may launch a new TV soon.

Currently, the company is selling smartphones as well as wearable devices. Now, they have expressed interest in launching new IoT products.

Earlier, Oppo Vice President Liu Bo also made a statement saying that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to enter the smart TV space and will launch its first smart TV in the second half of this year.

The smart TV will be powered by Android and is expected to bring features available on OnePlus and Samsung TVs.

Recently, many major smartphone makers have started venturing into this new segment. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, Honor, Motorola, and OnePlus have already launched their Smart TV line and Nokia branded TVs have also been launched in India.

