Oppo expects to sell 83 pc more Reno 10 series than previous version, seeks to tap festive season: Report1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Oppo expects sales of its Reno 10 series in India to be 83% higher than the previous version, setting the pace for the upcoming festive season. The company has unveiled three 5G smartphones under the series, with prices ranging from ₹39,999 to ₹54,999.
Smartphone maker Oppo unveiled its Reno 10 series in India yesterday. The company expects the series sales volume to be 83 per cent higher in India compared to the previous version. A senior official of the company said that Oppo expects Reno 10 series to set the pace of business during the upcoming festive season.
