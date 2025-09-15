Oppo F31, F31 Pro and Pro+ 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, specifications and more

Oppo has launched its all-new F31 smartphone series in India, introducing three models: the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G. Each model in the series features a large 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G: Pricing in India The Oppo F31 5G, the standard variant of the series, will be available in India starting 27 September. It is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost ₹24,999. The device will be offered in three colour options: Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.

While, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G is scheduled to go on sale from 19 September, with the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version priced at ₹26,999. The 8GB + 256GB model is set at ₹28,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for ₹30,999. Colour options include Desert Gold and Space Grey.

The F31 Pro+ 5G, the highest-end model, will also be available from 19 September, priced at ₹32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. Buyers can choose from Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink. The series will be available across offline retail stores, Oppo’s official online platform, and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G: Specification and features The F31 Pro+ 5G has a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, weighing 195g and measuring 7.7mm in thickness. The Pro model offers a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED panel, weighing 191g and 190g with a thickness of 7.9mm, while the standard F31 features the same 6.57-inch display, weighing 187g and measuring 7.9mm thick. The standard F31 also includes an under-display fingerprint sensor.

For power, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, featuring a single Cortex-A715 Prime core at 2.63GHz, three Cortex-A715 performance cores at 2.4GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The device integrates an Adreno 720 GPU and Qualcomm’s AI Engine and supports up to 24GB of RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual) with UFS 3.1 storage.

While, the F31 Pro 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, built on a 4nm process. It features four Cortex-A78 cores at 2.5GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Like the Pro+, it supports up to 24GB of RAM with UFS 3.1 storage.

The base F31 model runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It comprises two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores, with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. These specifications place the standard F31 as an entry-level 5G device, while the Pro models target mid-range and higher performance segments.

All three handsets run Oppo’s ColorOS 15. The software incorporates several optimisation features, including the Trinity Engine for CPU cache and algorithm management.

For optics, the F31 Series is equipped with a 50MP main rear camera with OIS. The Pro and Pro+ models pair this with a 2MP monochrome sensor, while the standard F31 relies on a single 50MP sensor. Front cameras include a 32MP sensor on the Pro and Pro+ models, and a 16MP sensor on the standard F31. The devices support 4K video recording and can be used for underwater photography without a protective case. AI features include AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Clarity Enhancer.

AI features extend to productivity functions as well. AI VoiceScribe can transcribe and translate calls and meetings in 29 languages. AI Call Assistant provides live translations with subtitles or speech in nine regional languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. OPPO Docs with Gemini AI supports document summarisation and rewriting.

In terms of device safety, all models carry triple certifications with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering resistance against dust and water. The series includes dedicated thermal design systems to maintain performance under demanding conditions. The F31 Pro+ 5G features a 5,219mm² vapour chamber, while the F31 Pro and standard F31 employ 4,363mm² and 4,300mm² vapour chambers, respectively.