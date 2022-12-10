Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip teased: All you need to know

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its upcoming foldable smartphones in China at the INNO day event. It is believed that the Oppo Find N2 will succeed the Oppo Find N that was launched in December 2021. As per the speculations, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is likely to be the company’s first smartphone with foldable display. Reportedly, these will be unveiled on December 15.

