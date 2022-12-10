Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip teased: All you need to know

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its upcoming foldable smartphones in China at the INNO day event. It is believed that the Oppo Find N2 will succeed the Oppo Find N that was launched in December 2021. As per the speculations, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is likely to be the company’s first smartphone with foldable display. Reportedly, these will be unveiled on December 15.
Now the company has teased some features of its upcoming smartphone. It shared a trailer as per the reports. Moreover, Oppo has also started the pre-bookings of these handsets in China.
These promotional videos suggest that both Oppo's upcoming smartphones will come equipped with a USB-C port, a SIM tray at the bottom and a speaker grille. The power button and volume rockers could be seen to be placed on the right spine. As per the reports, the company claims that these smartphones come with a lightweight hinge.
As per Digital Chat Station, a notable tipster, the Oppo Find N2 foldable handset is likely to feature a 7.1-inch display with 120Hz foldable OLED screen. It is also expected to come with the MariSilicon X chips for enhanced photography experience in poor lighting conditions.
The front base of this alleged upcoming smartphone can feature a 5.54-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2120x1080 pixels resolution. This smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants which are Green, Black and White.
Speaking of the SoC, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might run on Android 13 OS topped with Oppo’s own layer of ColorOS13 UI.
For optics, the foldable smartphone can feature a tripe rear camera setup which is expected to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor with a 114 degree angle and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens.
Interestingly, there can be a Oppo Find N Flip lined up as well. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch foldable OLED screen and a 3.26-inch OLED cover display. For optics, it might feature a 50 MP dual rear camera setup and house a 32MP selfie camera.