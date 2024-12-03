Oppo Find X8 Series now on sale with up to ₹10,000 discount and special offers
The Oppo Find X8 series includes two models with 50MP cameras and high-performance specifications. Starting at ₹69,999, both models offer multiple discounts and financing options. The Pro variant features enhanced camera capabilities and a larger battery.
Oppo has introduced its Find X8 series in India, comprising the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro. Both models offer cutting-edge features, including up to four Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras and batteries designed to meet heavy usage demands.
