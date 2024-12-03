Oppo has introduced its Find X8 series in India, comprising the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro. Both models offer cutting-edge features, including up to four Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras and batteries designed to meet heavy usage demands.

Pricing and Offers

The Oppo Find X8 starts at ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version is priced at ₹79,999. It is available in Space Black and Star Grey.

The Find X8 Pro, available only in a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, is priced at ₹99,999. Buyers can choose between Pearl White and Space Black colour options.

The devices are available via the Oppo online store, Flipkart, and retail outlets. Oppo is offering discounts, including up to ₹9,999 off on the Pro model and ₹6,999– ₹7,999 on the standard variant, depending on the configuration. Additionally, customers can avail of a 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards, a 24-month no-cost EMI plan, and an exchange bonus of ₹5,000. Existing Oppo users are eligible for an extra ₹3,000 discount.

Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,256x2,760 pixels and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Pro variant comes with a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, offering a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels. Both models support a 120Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM functionality, and run on Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15.

Under the hood, the series is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3nm process, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Oppo Find X8 boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8), a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view (f/2.0), and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (f/2.6). It also features a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Pro model enhances the camera offering with a quad-camera configuration. It includes a 50MP main sensor (f/1.6), a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 6x optical zoom.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB-C. The Pro model offers additional USB 3.1 support. Other features include an IR transmitter, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, and an optical fingerprint scanner.

The Find X8 is equipped with a 5,630mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the Pro version features a larger 5,910mAh unit. Both support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

