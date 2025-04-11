Oppo Find X8 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: See how much of an advantage the Ultra model offers

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is the latest "Ultra" flagship on the scene, positioned to compete directly with heavyweights like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra. Sitting at the top of Oppo's lineup, above both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8, this device brings a host of premium upgrades. Curious about how the Ultra stacks up against the Pro model? We break down all the key differences, from camera improvements to chipset enhancements and more. Read on to find out what Oppo has brought to the table with its newest flagship.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Performance And Battery Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip in the Find X8 Pro.

Both go head-to-head with each other. As for RAM, both start with 12 GB and are available with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage. However, the storage type differs, with the Oppo Find X8 Ultra featuring UFS 4.1 compared to UFS 4.0 in the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

There are battery life upgrades as well. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a 6100 mAh battery compared to the 5910 mAh battery in the Find X8 Pro. Charging speed also differs, with the Ultra model supporting 100W wired charging, while the Pro supports 80W wired fast charging. Both support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Cameras While the Oppo Find X8 Pro was no slouch in the camera department, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra certainly one-ups it. The main camera now features a one-inch type sensor with 50 MP resolution.

There’s also a 50 MP 70 mm periscope zoom camera, providing 3x zoom. Another periscope lens delivers 50 MP and 6x optical zoom. Finally, there’s a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. This makes for a quad 50 MP camera setup.

Comparatively, the Oppo Find X8 Pro also features a quad camera setup with some minor differences. For instance, the main wide camera is not a one-inch sensor, it uses a 1/1.4-inch 50 MP sensor. The 3x optical zoom camera is a 50 MP shooter with a 73 mm focal length. The 6x periscope lens is also a 50 MP shooter, but with a 135 mm focal length and f/4.3 aperture, compared to the f/3.1 aperture on the Ultra model. The ultra-wide camera remains the same, at 50 MP with a 120-degree field of view.

Video capabilities differ as well. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra supports 4K at 120 FPS, 1080p at 60 FPS, and 1080p at 240 FPS. The X8 Pro caps out at 4K 60 FPS. The selfie camera remains the same across both phones, 32 MP and capable of recording 4K 60 FPS video.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra vs Find X8 Pro: Software And More Both phones run on Oppo’s ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. So, they're neck and neck here.

Both feature under-display fingerprint scanners, but the X8 Ultra uses an ultrasonic sensor, while the X8 Pro uses an optical one. In terms of connectivity, both include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port. Both also come with stereo speakers.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Display Finally, the display differs significantly. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra offers a 6.82-inch panel with QHD+ resolution at 510 pixels per inch, compared to the 6.78-inch panel on the Find X8 Pro, which delivers 450 pixels per inch. Both feature LTPO displays.