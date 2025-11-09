Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro price in India leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Oppo has confirmed that its flagship Find X9 series is coming to India this month, with the launch set for 18 November. The two phones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor while featuring Hasselblad branding for the camera. They will also be the first devices in India to run Oppo's latest ColorOS 16 UI based on Android 16.

Ahead of the launch of the flagship lineup, a tipster has shared the expected pricing of the two models.

Oppo Find X9 series price: As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo Find X9 could be priced at ₹74,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the top-end Find X9 Pro could be priced at ₹99,999. Both phones could, however, have a higher MRP listed on the box, as is usually the case with most smartphone launches.

In contrast, the Find X8 came at a starting price of ₹69,999 for the same 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the Find X8 Pro was priced at ₹99,999.

Oppo Find X9 series specifications: The Oppo Find X9 series has already been launched in China, which gives us a clear idea of what to expect from the upcoming devices. While there could be some cosmetic changes, if history is anything to go by, we could see more or less the same specifications on the Indian variant.

The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness, while the X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with the same peak brightness levels and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones come with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which is the case with most Chinese flagships launching in the next month or so.

As for optics, the Find X9 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony LT828 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 200MP Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 2MP multi-spectral lens. It packs a 50MP lens on the front for selfies and video calls.